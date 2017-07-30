× Nashville mayor’s son dies of apparent drug overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is mourning the loss of her son.

According to a statement on the Nashville government website, Max Barry, 22, died Saturday evening in Denver. The cause of death was cited as an apparent drug overdose.

He had just graduated in June from the University of Puget Sound.

“We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child,” Megan Barry and her husband Bruce wrote in their statement. “Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends.”