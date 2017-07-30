× Man found shot in Riverview Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot in Riverview Park on Sunday morning, and he told police he was he victim of a robbery.

Police received a call to the park on Kansas Street at about 6:30 after a passer-by called and told them he’d seen a man lying in a parking lot.

He returned 10 minutes later to check on the man, who told him that he’s been shot and someone took his car.

When officers arrived, he told them someone had stolen his burnt orange Buick LeSabre.

The man was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.