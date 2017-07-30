2 stabbed after road rage leads to fight in Orange Mound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police say the bell dinged for a fight on Zanone Street that started inside of cars and spilled over into the streets and yards of two Orange Mound homes.

According to police, the attackers pulled up, cut the victims off and then got out of the car and stabbed two women inside of the blocked car.

"That's crazy they were out here doing that, I didn't hear anything and I'm right in the house across the street," neighbor Jae Caples said.

Even worse, the victims told police they didn't even know the women who stabbed them, just that they were in a white Crown Victoria.

Caples lives across the street from the Hamilton home where one of the stab victims drove to get help a few streets over from the original attack, and she says she's not blown away by the brawl.

"A lot of stuff happens like that all the time, so I don't really feel no type of way about it."

Off camera, WREG talked to the woman who called 911. She says she didn't know the lady who stumbled into her yard bleeding, but she knew something was wrong.

The back-and-forth street fight could have turned deadly but didn't thanks to the quick thinking of good Samaritans who saw a victim in need of a hand.