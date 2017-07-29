× Man in connection to police chase was shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said 36-year-old Billy Ray Sanlin was shot and killed during a car robbery.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Poppen Drive Friday evening and pronounced Sanlin dead at the scene.

According to police, Sandlin broke out the back window of a Nissan frontier with an iron chair and climbed through the window.

The owner of the vehicle told police that he went to check on his car with a handgun.

Police say the owner informed them that weapons were in the car and he thought Sanlin had a gun, where he then shot him.

The owner of the vehicle remained at the scene until police arrived.

No charges filed at this time.

WREG reported on Sanline earlier this week.

Sanlin was wanted for several warrants.

Police tried to arrest Sanlin on Thursday on Third Street but police say he dragged an officer who tried to stop him from driving away in a stolen car.

A short time later Sanlin crashed the car and ran off.

There were two other people inside the car at the time of the crash.