Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old from Cleveland, Tennessee.

According to WTVC in Chattanooga, Yazmin Linares Medina and her family went to their local soccer field to walk Thursday.

When the family returned at 7 p.m. CT, Yazmin realized she left her house keys and went to retrieve them.

She was last seen walking towards the field around 7:20 p.m. CT.

When the little girl didn’t return home her mother called police and reported her missing.

The TBI said Yazmin is 5’2″, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with green and brown shorts.

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.