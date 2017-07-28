× Southaven mayor releases statement on deadly officer-involved shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite has released a statement on the officer-involved shooting over the weekend saying the city is “considering all facts and complete information before forming judgments and taking action.”

It’s the first time the mayor has spoken publicly about the shooting that left 41-year-old Ismael Lopez dead.

According to investigators officers were in the 5800 block of Surrey Lane that evening searching for Samuel Pearman, the man accused of choking a woman in front of her 4-year-old daughter at a Citgo gas station in Tate County.

“This block of housing consists of several mobile homes with addresses on several mailboxes located together on the same side of the street,” Mayor Musselwhite said.

What happened next is still under investigation.

WREG spoke to the Lopez’s wife who said they were the only ones home at the time. She doesn’t speak English, but she said through an interpreter that her husband went to the door after hearing the dog barking and looking outside the window seeing police cars.

“They started pounding on the door and as far as she knows when he opened the door, they started shooting. She didn’t see it, but she is just repeating as much as she knows,” said Rami Desantiago, a family friend.

Investigators told a different story, saying the suspect had a gun and they told him to drop if before opening fire. A gun was recovered at the house. Lopez’s wife said her husband didn’t have a gun in his hands.

Bullet holes left in the house and even bullets hitting Lopez’s dog indicate several shots were fired.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on non-enforcement status but has not been suspended, Southaven police said Tuesday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

SURREY LANE PRESS RELEASE…

This purpose of this tweet is to update my citizens in the City of Southaven. No other comments will follow. pic.twitter.com/cVI3zlBncY — Darren Musselwhite (@darrenmuss) July 28, 2017