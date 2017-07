Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Being Santa is a pretty demanding job and since the big guy at the North Pole can't be every place at once, he has a whole team of Santas working year round to make sure Christmas goes off without a hitch.

But a lot goes into being Santa.

That's why nationally renowned Santa Tim Connaghan is bringing his School 4 Santas to Memphis this weekend.

He and local Santa Kennison Kyle talked about their experience and what it takes to be the man in the big red suit.