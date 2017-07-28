Rep. John DeBerry talks about Tennessee’s safety inspection laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident at the Ohio State Fair broke apart in the air killing one person and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, the ride's manufacturer has ordered operators to stop using it at all fairs and festivals worldwide until they can learn more about what caused the malfunction.

Inspection records showed the Fire Ball had been checked several times before the fair opened.

State Representative John DeBerry stopped by Live at 9 to talk about a new Tennessee law that will hopefully prevent something like this from happening to you.