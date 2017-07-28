Protests and fear erupt following ICE arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Latino Memphis plans on fighting the arrests of at least a dozen Latinos they claim were taken into custody without a judicial or criminal warrant.

Dozens gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Shelby County Friday.

"Shut down ICE! Shut down ICE!," they chanted.

A ICE spokesperson told WREG agents are conducting an operation in Shelby County and are arresting those who entered the country illegally or those with criminal histories or gang ties.

They also stated, "no class or category of alien in the United States is exempt from arrest or removal."

Greg Diaz said ICE is arresting people randomly including a father of two with no criminal warrants who goes to his church.

"They would run to that door and jump into his arms because daddy was there to pick him up. Are you trying to tell me, are you trying to tell me this is what America is all about?" said Diaz as he got emotional.

ICE has yet to release any information about the people in custody.

Latino Memphis said at least a dozen were arrested without a criminal or judicial warrant.

"These are your neighbors. These are people your kids go to school. These are people who cleans your home. These are humans," said Latino Memphis Executive Director Mauricio Calvo.

Calvo said he's seen more arrests under the Trump administration.

"These things will have a lasting impact for at least a generation," he said.

Activists said they will continue to protest as long as it takes to reform immigration policy.