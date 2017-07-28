× Police issue arrest warrant for ‘bounty hunter’ targeting Latinos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are on the hunt for a man they say posed as a federal agent to rob a group of Hispanic people.

A victim told police he was at work when Daquawn Simmons, 24, approached him at a business on Cherry Road. Simmons was wearing a white bullet-resistant vest with two handguns strapped to the front.

Officers said Simmons told the man he was a “Tennessee bounty hunter” assigned to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Office, or ICE.

Shortly after, Simmons allegedly pointed a gun at the man and several others. Police say he demanded cash and threatened the group with deportation if they did not comply.

Police said Simmons is not affiliated with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was operating falsely as an agent.

A warrant for Simmons has been issued for aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during commission to commit dangerous felony, robbery (three counts) and criminal attempt to wit: robbery.

Immigration and customs agents are sweeping parts of Shelby County, detaining adults who entered the country illegally.

Recently, members of Latino Memphis have been working to spread the word about a “fake” bounty hunter. They say this armed man has been threatening to arrest Latinos without a green card unless they pay him.