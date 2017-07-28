× Millington man faces drug, sexual exploitation of a minor charges

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Millington man is facing serious charges after he was accused of sexually exploiting a minor and selling drugs to kids.

Authorities said they knocked on James Holiman’s door Tuesday after obtaining a state search warrant for electronic devices in connection to a sexual exploitation case.

When no one answered the door, they entered the home through an unlocked door and discovered the 55-year-old sitting at the table. He was taken into custody without incident.

Once inside officers said they discovered large amounts of drugs, drug paraphernalia and numerous weapons.

When questioned about the drugs, Holiman reportedly told police he had heard kids were buying marijuana at the Flag Manor Apartments and saw an opportunity.

He also admitted to giving a 12-year-old inside the home marijuana so she could give it to her friend, officers said.

After an extensive search, authorities said they uncovered a batch of THC-laced brownies in the fridge, several grinders, digital scales, large amounts of suspected marijuana seeds, a clear plastic container of marijuana, six handguns, and multiple rifles and shotguns.

Three children ages 1, 6 and 12 were in the home at the time of the arrest.