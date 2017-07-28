× Marines ground KC-130T fleet after deadly Mississippi plane crash

WASHINGTON — The Marine Corps has grounded all of its KC-130Ts following the deadly crash in rural Mississippi that claimed 16 lives.

The order was made out of an abundance of caution, the military told CBS News. They didn’t give a timetable on when the air tankers would be allowed back in the air.

However, a spokesperson said the measure doesn’t affect the newer KC-130Js.

On July 10, plane was airlifting a team from the Marine Corp Special Operations Command Second Raider Battalion from Cherry Point, North Carolina to Naval Air Facility El Centro in California when it suddenly disappeared from radar around 4 p.m.

Fifteen Marines and a Navy sailor were killed in the accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.