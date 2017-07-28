× Man wanted for Marshall County murder arrested in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Antoine Adams in connection with a December 2016 murder in the Slayden community in Marshall County, Mississippi.

The agency says Adams was charged earlier this year with a separate homicide in Whitehaven.

The marshals received information that Adams was in the Houston, Texas area this week.

A joint task force operation Adams was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in Houston.

According to the GCVOTF Adams provided an alias and possessed a fraudulent Tennessee ID card.

Adams will remain in custody in Harris County, Texas awaiting extradition.