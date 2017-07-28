Man, 52, convicted for assault on teenage girl in his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 52-year-old man has been convicted of aggravated sexual battery in a 2015 assault on a teenage girl who accepted a ride from him when she could not get her car to start at a service station in Frayser, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Friday.

Defendant Terrence Duroncelay remains in custody and faces 8 to 20 years in prison with no parole when he is sentenced Aug. 28 by Criminal Court Judge James Beasley Jr.

The victim, then 17, told police Duroncelay offered to fix her car when she could not get it to start on Feb. 7, 2015, at a service station at James Road and Hollywood. He got it started briefly, but when it quit he offered to give the young woman a ride to her mother’s home.

Duroncelay began telling the girl how she could earn money for him. He then pulled out a pocket knife, began fondling her, and threatened to kidnap her and take her to New Orleans.

Before dropping her off at her mother’s, Duroncelay gave the teen his phone number. Her mother then called the number, and also called police. When he returned, Duroncelay began grabbing the girl’s buttocks, prompting the mother to confront and fight with him.

The defendant then broke out a living room window to make his escape, but police took him into custody after a short chase down Trezevant.