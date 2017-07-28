× Mall guard says weapon pointed at him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Oak Court Mall was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday night after a security guard says a man pointed a gun at him.

The guard told police he saw a group of armed young men enter the mall around 7 p.m.

He confronted them, and that’s when one pointed an automatic pistol at him, he told police. The guard backed away from the suspects.

Officers responded and found a “large amount of $20 dollar bills” laying next to a flower pot along with a wallet.

No shot were fired. The case was investigated as an aggravated assault.