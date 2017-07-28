× Ford recalls 117,000 vehicles due to attaching bolt issues

WASHINGTON — More than 117,000 Ford vehicles were recalled this week due to potential seat issues.

According to WRC-TV, attaching bolts on the seat, seat back and seat belt buckle could fail.

“In affected vehicles, if a seat, seat back or seat belt anchor attaching bolt fractures, the structural integrity of the seat or the seat belt system’s performance may be compromised in a sudden stop or crash, increasing the risk of injury,” the station was told.

So far, there have not been any reported instances of this happening, but the company decided to issue a recall out of an abundance of caution.

The cars recalled include:

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford E-Series

2014-15 Ford Escape

2015 Lincoln MKC

Customers affected by the recall will be notified by the dealer and can get the problem fixed for free, THV 11 reported.