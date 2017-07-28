Fire destroys Whitehaven home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- MFD investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Whitehaven early Friday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Durant St. -- which is near Holmes Rd. and Elvis Presley Blvd.

One person was at home when the fire broke out -- but he was able to escape unharmed.

Firefighters say flames were coming from the carport area when they arrived.

They went inside to try and bring the fire under control -- but the flames were too intense.

Commanders ordered everyone to get out of the house as the fire rapidly spread through the attic, causing part of the roof to collapse.

It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.