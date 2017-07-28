× Drought conditions could have an impact on your grocery bill

NEW YORK — While the Mid-South deals with the miserable heat, other parts of the country are experiencing drought conditions which could end up having an impact on your wallet.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota are experiencing “Extreme Drought” while their neighbors in Nebraska and Kansas deal with their own dry conditions.

According to Richard Heim, the author of the monitor, conditions in these areas continue to get worse. Some areas reportedly have been drier that normal for the past two to three months. Others for 12 months.

So what does this mean for the average consumer hundreds of miles away?

According to CBS News, a good portion of the nation’s wheat yield is produced in these areas which means we could see a rise in the price of bread. But that’s not the only thing. Navy beans, pinto beans, canola and soybeans could also cost you a little more.

How much more remains to be seen.