D.A.: 21 new charges filed against driver in Chattanooga school bus crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary students on board in November now faces 21 additional charges.

Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors filed 14 counts of reckless aggravated assault and seven counts of assault against 24-year-old Johnthony Walker on Wednesday. Melydia Clewell, a spokeswoman for District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, also said that prosecutors had returned to a grand jury Tuesday to present more evidence.

Walker faces 34 total charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide.

Walker’s defense attorney, Amanda Dunn, declined comment to the Times Free Press on the additional charges. Dunn says she still plans to file a diversion application, which could get Walker’s case dismissed after he completes probation, community service or other treatment, pending judicial approval.