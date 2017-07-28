× Cupcake-loving pet peacock escapes from Idaho Falls yard

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (East Idaho News)—Frantically running through yards with a blue net and cupcake crumbs is apparently the best way to catch a peacock that’s been on the loose for nearly a week.

“Our children have named him Kevin from a cartoon (Disney/Pixar’s ‘Up’), so we’re really glad to get Kevin back,” Chris says.

Earlier this month, Kevin disappeared after being scared by a dog. He’d been sighted all over the Stonebrook neighborhood, but the challenge was getting the picky bird home.

“We brought him his favorite food — of course, it’s a vanilla cupcake with icing. Can’t be any other color, this bird will not eat it in any other color,” owner Chris Nelson says.

Mark and Chris Nelson have had Kevin and 11 other birds for decades. This isn’t the first time one has escaped.

“We put fliers in everybody’s mailboxes,” Chris said.

Finally, the family got a break on Tuesday when Kevin was spotted a half mile from the Nelsons’ home.

“Obviously he’s up in a tree, and we’re going to have to just wait until he comes down,” Chris said.

Mark and Chris waited patiently outside of a home on Stone Run Lane before the tricky bird took to air and flew into another neighbor’s yard.

Bonneville County Animal Services came for about 40 minutes during the chase to help catch the bird, but the officers scared Kevin.

After making it through various neighbors’ yards, homeowner Leona Kelly wasn’t expecting the peacock to perch on her roof after seeing the commotion outside.

“Hopefully the poor guy is tired and will come down soon,” Kelly said.

Hours later, Kevin did fly down. The Nelsons captured the bird themselves and brought him home, where he had his favorite treat.