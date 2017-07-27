× Woman indicted on first-degree murder charge in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Fayette County Grand Jury returned a 10-count indictment against Pamela Bingham on the charge of first-degree murder of Ellis Vogt on July 26, 2016.

The Grand Jury also charged Bingham with seven other charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and neglect of impaired adult.

The case was investigated by The Fayette County Sheriff’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The hearing happened Thursday in the Fayette County Circuit Court.

The court set Bingham’s bond at $2,250,000.