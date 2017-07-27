Video: Man narrowly escapes after car plows into California vape store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — A California man is lucky to be alive after a car was caught on camera crashing through a business store front.

Andy Nguyen spoke with KCAL in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Nguyen said he was sitting on a couch when he witnessed the vehicle go airborne. Several seconds later, it plowed through the windows, coming to a stop where the man had been just moments before.

“I thought, maybe he’ll stop in time,” he told the news station. “But once he got airborne, I was like there’s no way he’s stopping in time. I need to move immediately.”

Miraculously, no one was hurt.

Police said the car was traveling down the street when it swerved to avoid hitting another car turning in front of it.

The car went over a brick wall, hit a sign before coming to a stop inside the shop.

Drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash.