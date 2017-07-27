Tornado Warning over for Crittenden, Cross, St. Francis counties

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of three Eastern Arkansas counties Thursday evening.

West-central Crittenden County, southeastern Cross County and northeastern St. Francis County were affected by the warning. It was set to last until 8 p.m. but was canceled at about 7:30 p.m. after the rotation weakened.

Even still, the NWS advised to watch out for possible gusty winds and lightning.

According to the NWS, a storm produced a tornado near Parkin, Arkansas. It was moving southeast at 35 miles per hour.