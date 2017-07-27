Tigers football primed for title as team heads into fall practices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the University of Memphis Tigers football team, Friday marks the start of fall camp practices.

Coach Mike Norvell kicked off media days Thursday and the hot topic was all the preseason hype surrounding this year's program.

These Tigers may be about to put an and to an almost 80-year title drought.

Tony Pollard says being from Memphis puts fuel behind him to win.

And Doroland Dorceus says the team isn't doing it just for themselves. They're doing it for the city of Memphis, so Memphians will be proud to represent the city all over the world.

