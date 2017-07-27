Tanker truck falls from St. Louis overpass
ST. LOUIS — A tanker truck dangled off of the edge of Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis, Missouri Thursday morning.
The accident happened around 7 a.m. near the Washington Avenue exit, Fox 2 reported.
The driver, 62-year-old Vernon McKellips, was driving into the city to fill the truck with asphalt when he lost control.
The truck fishtailed and crashed through a barrier. The front end smashed into the ground while the back caught on the overpass about 30 feet above, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Authorities said the driver was rescued and put into an ambulance.
Thankfully he is expected to be okay.
The accident caused extensive delays for drivers in the area.
38.627003 -90.199404