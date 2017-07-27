× Tanker truck falls from St. Louis overpass

ST. LOUIS — A tanker truck dangled off of the edge of Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis, Missouri Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. near the Washington Avenue exit, Fox 2 reported.

The driver, 62-year-old Vernon McKellips, was driving into the city to fill the truck with asphalt when he lost control.

The truck fishtailed and crashed through a barrier. The front end smashed into the ground while the back caught on the overpass about 30 feet above, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Authorities said the driver was rescued and put into an ambulance.

Thankfully he is expected to be okay.

The accident caused extensive delays for drivers in the area.