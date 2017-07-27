× Squad cars hit, police search South Memphis for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been taken into custody after two police squad cars were hit Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly happened in the 2900 block of South Third.

WREG was there as police put the suspect in the back of a squad car.

Police appear to be searching for a second suspect near Gravel and Ball Road.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler reported seeing a Memphis Police Department helicopter searching the area along with K-9 units.

Police have not released any official information at this time.