New technology makes spine surgery easier for doctors, patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hospital is using new technology that makes surgery easier for both doctors and patients.

Saint Francis Hospital- Bartlett is the first hospital in the area to receive the O-arm Multidimensional Imaging System for use in spine surgeries.

Doctors said when it paired with Stealth Station Navigation, it makes it easier for them to pinpoint the exact location of their surgical tools throughout the procedure.

The device even allows doctors to use a smaller incision which in turn help you heal faster and reduces the risk of infection and follow-up surgery.

Dr. Stephen Waggoner with the Memphis Orthopaedic Group stopped by to talk about the new technology.