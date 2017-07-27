Memphis Food Truck Park provides opportunity, variety to locals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Food trucks are popular in Memphis, but sometimes finding your favorite mobile eatery isn't easy. That's why Sarah Stramel decided to develop the app 901 Yum.

"The truck owners are too busy cooking to respond so with my app you just to to the app and know where they are."

Several of the trucks at the Memphis Food Truck Park said they check in with the app daily to make sure hungry customers know where to find them.

The park on Old Getwell Road opened back in February and is right in the middle of what's seemingly a restaurant desert.

"There's no place to eat around here and there hasn't been for years."

Jimmy Rodgers has been operating Fire Engine Hot Dogs for six years.

"I was a baseball coach for 30 years so I cooked a lot of hot dogs."

The retiree likes the flexibility of having his own schedule especially in the Memphis heat.

"The two groups that have to be careful about the heat: babies and me. So by one o'clock this old man is high tailing it home," he told WREG's Markova Reed.

Customers like Lee Futrell obviously love his hot dogs, coming back a couple of time each week.

"Banana peppers, onions, tomatoes — it's a real good dog."

Finding a variety of foods is never a problem at the Memphis Food Truck Park.

Up to 13 vendors can set up at any given time and is now full of amenities for entrepreneurs and foodies alike.

"We have brand new restrooms for the patrons. We have fans set up to keep everybody cool in the summer."

There are also plenty of seats and security cameras to make sure everyone is comfortable.

"The business owners feel secure and we want to draw the community in and give them a good option."

The food trucks are set up seven days a week, but the operators set their own hours.

