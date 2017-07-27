× Local pastor hits the streets to help people beat the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve heard us say time and again if you are going to spend any time outside in the heat you need to take some extra precautions.

Limit your time outside, take breaks and drink lots of water.

One local pastor is doing his best to help keep those young and old stay cool and hydrated during this heatwave.

For the last two weeks, Pastor Charlie Caswell of Union Grove Baptist Church has been driving around the city handing out water.

We were with pastor Caswell as he went to a local park to check on the children playing there.

“We do understand our community at large that parents are at work a lot of times and kids are out there playing and they`ll over exert themselves, so just making sure they have water,” he said.

In addition to passing out water, Pastor Caswell has also been making sure the homeless have a place to stay like the Union Mission.

If you don’t have air conditioning you can got to any community center or library during the day.

The Central Library on Poplar Avenue is also set up as an overnight cooling center.