× Expungement clinic to offer help clearing records Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An event this weekend is offering help for people who want to get an arrest off their record and go to work.

The Non-Conviction Expungement Clinic and Job Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church, 123 South Parkway W. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

The clinic will be limited to 250 participants and participants must be pre-registered by Friday. The clinic is for Shelby County cases only, and people are only eligible if:

You had charges against you dismissed

A “no true bill” was returned by a grand jury

You were arrested and released without being charged

You went to trial and it resulted in a not guilty verdict

The case resulted in a nolle prosequi (prosecution will not be pursued)

An order of protection was successfully defended and denied by a court following a hearing.

During the clinic, volunteer attorneys and paralegals will meet with participants to discuss their expungements.

Other community organizations will also be onsite providing job information and resources.

SIMOS will be onsite seeking candidates. The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development’s mobile American Job Center will assist with resume building, employment referrals, and other related services. Those not seeking expungement information are encouraged to attend.

The Non-Conviction Expungement Clinic is a collaborative effort from Edward L. Stanton, Jr. Shelby County General Sessions Clerk, the Memphis Bar Association, Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church, State Representative Barbara Cooper, the Tennessee Faith and Justice Alliance, the Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyers’ Division, and the National Bar Association, Ben F. Jones Chapter.

If you are an attorney or paralegal and want to volunteer, contact Amber Floyd at afloyd@wyattfirm.com. Training will be available. Attorneys of all practice areas are welcome and encouraged to volunteer. CLE credit is available for your service.