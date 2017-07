× Driver crashes after he says he was shot at on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man said someone was shooting at him as he was driving on I-240.

Police were called to I-240 West near exit 21 around 7:45 p.m.

The victim told police the gunshots caused him to crash his car. Police have not confirmed whether shots were indeed fired.

The car overturned, but thankfully police said he was not hurt.