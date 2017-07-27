× Body camera video released of wrongful arrest over gun in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — “So right now, you’re going to be detained, so go ahead and put your hands behind your back.”

That is the moment Brownsville police officers put an innocent woman in handcuffs.

WREG got our hands on the body camera video from the night Veronica Pruitt was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen gun.

The charges that were overturned after police admitted to WREG Investigator Zaneta Lowe they made a mistake with the serial number.

The incident itself and the video runs about 30 minutes. In it, Pruitt explains from the beginning that she has a right to carry a gun, and at one point, even an officer raises the possibility of someone making a mistake.

