× Bartlett company sells millions of glasses for solar eclipse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett business is making big money thanks to next month’s solar eclipse.

American Paper Optics is making safety glasses for people who want to view the solar event on August 21.

The owner, John Jerit, said he’s receiving an average of 1,000 orders a day.

“We’re going to hit over 40 million glasses so we’re in the last five million range here we’re doing now,” he said.

American Paper Optics has several designs available including one that’s being used to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To order your own pair, click here.