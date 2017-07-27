× Baptist celebrates opening of second grief center in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local health care provider celebrated the grand opening of its second grief center location in Midtown on Wednesday.

Baptist Memorial Health Care’s new facility, Milla’s House, is located inside Idlewild Presbyterian Church’s Children and Family Enrichment Center on Union Avenue.

It’s named in honor of 6-year-old Milla Gieselmann, who lost her battle with Batten disease in November 2016.

Just like the original grief center, Milla’s House will provide free counseling services to children and teens experiencing the loss of a loved one.

Camp Good Grief provided services to more than 4,000 people in 2016 alone.

A third location is scheduled to open in October in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

For more information, click here.