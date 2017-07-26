× Truck and train collide in Clarkedale, Arkansas

CLARKEDALE, Ark. — A truck collided with a train Wednesday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital.

The accident happened on Clarkedale Road just after 2 p.m.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay. They were on their way back from cleaning pools, when they somehow collided with the train.

The truck was carrying chlorine, which was released onto the track, said Joe Faust, spokesman for BNSF Railway. A remediation team was sent to the scene to address the spill and make sure there is no threat to the community.

No one on the train was injured.

Faust said the locomotives are camera-equipped and they will review footage of what happened. The railroad was equipped with flashing lights and sound to warn the truck.