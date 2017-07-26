Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McDonald's is hiring 250,000 new employees this summer with the help of Snapchat.

The company is playing adds on the app, which gives viewers the chance to swipe up to start the application process.

McDonald's has dubbed it a snap-lication.

It's just the latest way companies are coming into the digital age of hiring, but for job seekers, do the usual rules of applying and interviewing still work in these unusual situations?

Career Coach Angela Copeland stopped by to talk about that on Live at 9.