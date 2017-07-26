× Teenager killed in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a homicide in Hickory Hill.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4600 block of Chelwood Dr. — which is near Shelby Dr. and Riverdale Rd.

Officers responded to the scene after neighbors reported several shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old inside a house with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

So far, police haven’t released a description of any suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this case.