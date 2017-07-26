× Marion teen shot outside emergency shelter dies

MARION, Ark. — The 16-year-old shot outside an emergency shelter in Marion, Arkansas has died.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Marion officers responded to the juvenile shelter on Cypress Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The details about what happened next remain unclear, but the teen ended up being rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot by an officer.

The juvenile’s name is not being released at this time pending the notification of his family.

The Marion Police Department has not released any information on the officers involved.

35.214534 -90.196483