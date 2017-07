Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is one of the most iconic musicals of all time and now you can see it live on stage.

The Germantown Community Theater will be performing their own production of The Sound of Music.

Molly Waugh, Christopher Loftis, Melody Loftis and the cast joined us on Live at 9 to give us a preview and to tell us a little more about the musical.

Get your tickets today!