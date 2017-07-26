× Range USA suspects taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are now behind bars in connection to a recent burglary at Range USA.

Willie Crawford, Dejuan Flake and Ruben Jaquez were charged with burglary and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

Approximately 43 guns were stolen from the Whitten Road business when the three broke in the early morning hours of July 1, police said.

Some of the weapons have been recovered, but officers need your help locating the rest.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

