Police seek suspect in Whitehaven restaurant robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for help locating a man they say stabbed someone while robbing a Whitehaven restaurant earlier this month.

Eric Balkin, 32, is wanted in connection with the July 12 robbery of Hong Kong Restaurant on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police say a masked man entered the business with a knife and demanded money from the register. He stabbed a victim, then fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Balkin is currently on federal probation and has an active warrant for violation of probation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.