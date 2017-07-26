× Penal Farm prisoner sentenced for smuggling contraband

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prisoner at the Penal Farm was sentenced to 12 more years in prison for smuggling marijuana, tobacco and other cell phones into the facility last year.

Kendrick Watson, 37, pleaded guilty to money laundering and introduction of contraband in a penal institution Tuesday, Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

Investigators said that during July, August and September last year, Watson imported contraband items through food delivery trucks using a smuggled call phone.

He and the sold the contraband to other inmates for profit. Inmates had friends or family members purchase money orders or cash cards which would be transferred to Watson or to one of his associates on his behalf.

Watson was one of 18 defendants in the case. So far, 12 of the defendants indicted in the case have pleaded guilty.