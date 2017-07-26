Memphis Christian Pastors Network works to curb local crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Their work crosses denominations to help bridge divides.

Local pastors are working quietly but diligently to cut crime in the city through the Memphis Christian Pastors Network.

Their mission has grown so much in just one year, they've recently had to hire an executive director to lead them.

Retired Memphis Police Colonel James Kirkwood is that director. He, Pastor Rufus Smith and Pastor Michael Wilkerson stopped by Live at 9 to talk about their exciting work.