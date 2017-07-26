× WATCH: Attorneys for Ismael Lopez speak about evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed by Southaven police held a news conference at 3 p.m. to present evidence in the case.

Ismael Lopez was shot dead in his home on Surrey Lane late Sunday night.

Attorneys for Lopez’s family say they went to the house recently and collected evidence.

They say Lopez’s door was shut when three bullets entered. Police have said they fired because Lopez cracked the door and had a weapon.

Court records show the officers had been sent to pick up a domestic violence suspect across the street, but went to the wrong address.

Police said a dog in the home charged at them and that an officer shot Lopez multiple times after he refused to put down a weapon, though Lopez’s family has denied there was a weapon.

The man police were looking for, Samuel Pearman, is still not in custody and the Tate County Sheriff’s Department wants him to turn himself in.

Attorneys for Lopez said they are authorized to file a lawsuit.