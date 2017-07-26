Hundreds of tires dumped in Memphis city park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hundreds of tires were dumped in a Memphis city park. Neighbors in Parkway Village said the massive pile has been sitting there for almost two weeks, and it's creating a danger for children.

The pile is stacked high behind Evans Elementary and just feet from McFarland Community Center off Cottonwood.

"Why would somebody do something like this?" asked Louis Bomar, who lives in the neighborhood. "There must be at least 150 tires."

Neighbors said someone dumped the tires a week and a half ago and have watched kids weaving through them to walk to the community center.

They claim they've called the city, but nothing is being done.

"It affects people around here. This is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, maybe rodents, rats, snakes. I don't want my kids around here," said Bomar.

WREG called city hall for answers, and the mayor's media affairs manager thanked us for letting them know about the tires.

She said the city has no record of complaints and promised us the pile will be picked up by Thursday morning.

The city believes a tire dealer or hauler dumped the junk in the park to avoid landfill fees.

"They should come back here and pick the tires up one at a time and face a heavy fine or whatever. That's the way I think it should be handled," said Bomar.

The city said, as a reminder, to call 311 when you see an illegal landfill or debris. Make sure you write down your confirmation number too.