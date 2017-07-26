× Several heat-related warnings issued for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dangerous heat returns to the Mid-South Tuesday prompting the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory for the area.

Shelby, Cross, Crittenden, Pemiscot, Lauderdale and Tipton counties will all be under the Excessive Heat Warning from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

If you’re not included in that warning, that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

The majority of the WREG viewing area is also under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday as the heat index climbs to 109 degrees.

In addition, the Shelby County Health Department has issued their own Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory for Shelby, Crittenden and Desoto counties for Wednesday.

Active children and adults, and those with respiratory issues are encouraged to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon hours.