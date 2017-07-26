× Community center shooter sentenced to 78 months in federal prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man accused of opening fire inside a community center gym filled with children has been sentenced to 78 months in a federal prison.

In addition, Marcus Dotson will have to serve three years of supervised release that starts after the jail time.

In February 2016, Dotson and a 14-year-old entered the Riverside Community Center gym looking for a 16-year-old.

Witnesses said inside were several children between 6 and 10 years of age who were getting ready to play a game of basketball.

Police said at some point Dotson got into an argument with someone in the bleachers, pulled out a gun and fired once.

Thankfully one was injured in the shooting.

The 28-year-old was taken into custody two weeks later.

State charges are still pending.