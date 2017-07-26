Church deacon followed, robbed at gunpoint outside his home in Whitehaven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A church deacon was robbed at gunpoint in his driveway in Whitehaven and believes he was targeted at Ace Crash Express.

Willie Taylor said he went to Ace Cash Express on Elvis Presley near East Raines to pay a car note Tuesday afternoon, but he didn't have the documents he needed. He said he went home to get them.

"The door clicked to open, and I heard somebody hollering coming across the yard there," said Taylor.

Taylor turned around and saw a pistol pointed right at him.

"I tried to hand him my keys. He said, 'I don't want the keys. I want the money in your pocket.'" said Taylor.

Taylor handed the $420 in his wallet, the cash the retiree and church deacon made working a part-time job to pay his car note.

Taylor said the worst part is he knows the guy followed him home. He saw the robber standing in line at Ace Cash Express.

"I identified him by his shoes, because he had brand new Air Jordans on with some dirty socks on. I mean filthy," he said.

Those filthy socks were now in his driveway.

"I looked down, and I said, 'Wow!' when I was giving him the money," said Taylor.

Taylor said he called police when the robber sped away.

A flashback to several years ago when he was carjacked at gunpoint in the Riverside community.

"I learned, you know, through time to pay attention to my surroundings. It just so happened this time it caught up with me," he said.

Taylor said he's turning to his faith once again in a trying time.

"I'm going to be alright! By the grace of God. By the grace of God," he said.

Taylor is asking if you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We reached out to Ace Cash Express for a comment or to see if they have any security footage of the suspect, but have yet to hear back.