Workshops teach Mississippi students life skills

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A local services program is teaching Mississippi students basic skills needed to succeed.

NFusions IV XP’s Teen Op event gave the students the opportunity to learn skills not taught in school like managing a budget, best practices when looking for jobs, how to apply for college and how to complete applications.

Organizer Connie Stewart said most of the youth were nervous about their future, not knowing what steps they needed to take next.

Stewart said through the event they hope to bring some clarity to those students as well as inform them about the education needed to succeed.