Winkel Colorburst Activity Toy recalled due to choking hazard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular rattle and teething toy is being recalled due to choking concerns.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the tubes on the Winkel Colorburst Activity Toy can break into small pieces, posing a risk to small children.

To date, they have received four reports of the toy breaking.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Only the toys with the following model number and lot code are included in the recall: 206880 DH; 206880 EH; 206880 HH; 206871 EH.

The toys were reportedly sold at toy stores nationwide, on Manhattan Toy’s website and by other online retailers from May 2015 to September 2016.

In all, more than 14,400 toys are being recalled.

If you have one of them, return it to the store where it was purchased or contact Manhattan Toy at 1-800-541-1345.